Leitrim students presented with calves in Ireland’s leading Agriculture Science competition

Last week two students from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School were among pupils from five secondary schools nationwide who were presented with Irish Angus calves as part of the Certified Irish Angus schools’ competition.

The girls, Grace McKeon and Jane Carty, who were announced as finalists in April of this year were delighted to meet the five calves that they will rear for the next 18 months.

Certified Irish Angus, in conjunction with its processing partners ABP and Kepak, runs the competition to educate second-level students about the care and attention required to produce Certified Irish Angus beef while also inspiring students to consider the Irish agri-food industry as a valuable career choice.

Grace and Jane welcomed the five Irish Angus calves who will be reared on Jane's family farm.

Jane from Knockroe, Boyle and Grace from Drumshanbo, who are 5th year students from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, told the Observer “We were delighted to have been informed that we had been selected as finalists in the Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition which we entered in Transition Year.

“We are both from farming backgrounds. Our Agricultural Science teacher Ms Louise Gallagher introduced us to this competition. She gave us great help and support throughout this competition.”

Over the next 18 months, the girls will carry out a research project which will assist with their Agricultural Science studies.

They will focus on the theme of Health and Safety on Beef Farms.

The study will help the students to better understand the impacts farming can have mentally and physically as well as examining how the Angus breed may be a healthier breed choice for farmers

Speaking about the finalists, Charles Smith, General Manager for Certified Irish Angus said: “We are thrilled to present this year’s finalist groups with the Irish Angus calves. While other school activities may be cancelled, our unique competition provides a fantastic opportunity for these students to enjoy the nature we have to offer. Now more than ever, young people rely on the benefits of spending time outdoors for good physical and mental wellbeing. Throughout the course of the competition, the finalists will gain the chance to learn about producing an award-winning beef product and discover the many career opportunities.”