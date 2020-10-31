Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in November

Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across November.

The new additions are a welcomed distraction for the thousands of Irish subscribers battling boredom during our second Covid-19 lockdown (or third for the good folks of Kildare, Laois and Offaly). 

There's something for all the family -or whoever else uses your password.

Here's everything new to Netflix in November:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-tu?): Season 2  01/11/2020

Love and Anarchy 04/11/2020  

Paranormal  05/11/2020  

Country Ever After  06/11/2020   

Undercover (BE): Season 2  09/11/2020    

DASH & LILY  10/11/2020   

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)  11/11/2020  

The Liberator  11/11/2020  

The Minions of Midas 13/11/2020  

The Crown: Season 4  15/11/2020   

We Are The Champions  17/11/2020   

Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2  18/11/2020   

Mismatched  - Coming Soon  

Voices of Fire  20/11/2020  

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas  18/11/2020   

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten) 27/11/2020  

Virgin River: Season 2  27/11/2020   

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2  27/11/2020   

The Uncanny Counter   11/28/2020   

A Love So Beautiful   30/11/2020    

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM 

Mother  03/11/2020   

Operation Christmas Drop   05/11/2020   

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run  05/11/2020   

The Endless Trench (La trinchera infinita)  06/11/2020   

Citation   06/11/2020   

What We Wanted   11/11/2020   

The Life Ahead   13/11/2020   

Ludo  12/11/2020  

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey   13/11/2020   

Alter Me   11/14/2020   

The Princess Switch: Switched Again  19/11/2020   

Alien Xmas  20/11/2020   

If Anything Happens I Love You  20/11/2020   

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square  22/11/2020   

Hillbilly Elegy  24/11/2020    

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)  24/11/2020   

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two  25/11/2020    

Mosul  26/11/2020   

The Call  27/11/2020    

Don't Listen  27/11/2020   

The Beast (La Belva)  27/11/2020   

Finding Agnes  30/11/2020   

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Felix Lobrecht: Hype  03/11/2020    

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 11/11/2020  

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?   05/11/2020   

Trial 4 – Coming soon 

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine  20/11/2020    

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder  23/11/2020   

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker  27/11/2020   images

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep15-17 - Coming Soon   

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Trash Truck  10/11/2020   

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4  17/11/2020   

Wonderoos  24/11/2020   

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday  24/11/2020   

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas  27/11/2020   

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!  29/11/2020    

NETFLIX ANIME 

Great Pretender: Season 2  25/11/2020