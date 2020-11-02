Great news today as eight Leitrim projects set to get substantial funding

Eight Leitrim projects are set to benefit from much needed funding following the announcement today by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, of over €4.1 million in funding to support 115 projects in rural communities under Measure 1 and Measure 2 of the 2020 CLÁR programme.

This funding will support the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas.

CLÁR also provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

The local projects to benefit from the total amount of €267,907 are as follows:

Leckaun National School - Parking facilities, set down area and footpaths - €50,000;

Breffni Community Development Company CLG - Develop a recreational facility at Breffni Cresent - €42,238;

Mohill Community & Sports Hub - Provision of access footpath and car parking works - €45,000;

St Patrick's National School, Drumshanbo - Upgrade of walk and installation of lighting - €45,000;

Keeldra Lake Amenity Renewal - Works at Keeldra Lake amenity and seating area - €16,200;

Newtowngore Development Association - Provision of pedestrian crossing and speed-limiting ramp - €19,800;

Glencar Manorhamilton Handball Club - Restoration of Manorhamilton Handball Alley - €23,247;

Aughawillan National School - Footpath, car parking and bus shelter - €26,422.

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Marc Mac Sharry has welcomed the news that funding of €155,000 is being made available for Sligo.

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy also welcomed the allocation of over €0.5million euro to support 15 projects in rural communities throughout counties Roscommon and Galway with €309,144 being allocated to eight projects in County Roscommon.

A total of €334,692 will be made available to eight projects in Cavan while in Longford the projects there will receive just over €184,000 which includes €42,480 for Drumlish Ballinamuck Community Development Clg for footpath works.

According to Minister Humphreys the programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of co-ordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.

The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.

Under the funding announced today, almost €3 million will be provided to projects in 84 communities to provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and car parking facilities, and to help adapt the environs around schools and community facilities to meet the public health requirements arising from COVID-19 (Measure 1).

A further €1.18 million is being provided to 31 projects for community recreation areas where people can socialise safely outdoors in line with COVID-19 public health guidelines.