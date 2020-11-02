#KEEPLEITRIMINBUSINESS
Five@5 - The Leitrim businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Leitrim and local businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepLeitrimInBusiness
Today's Five@5
Quinn Delaney
0719631004
Main Street,
Mohill,
Co. Leitrim
Talk Shalk
0719620821
Bridge Street,
Townparks,
Carrick on Shannon
Click at Carrick
0719621941
13 Park Lane,
Carrick on Shannon
www.hotspottec.com
O'Dowds Solicitors
0719662861
Bridge Street,
Knocknashee,
Boyle,
Co. Roscommon
info@odowdsolicitors.com
Klass Boutique
0719671919
Main Street,
Townparks,
Carrick on Shannon
www.klass.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on