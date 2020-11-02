Two more deaths and another large number of new Covid-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,917 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1st November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,75* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

-m355 are men / 411 are women

-68% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 33 years old

- 321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.