Rate of local Covid infections continue to drop

Cavan has seen a significant drop in Covid-19 infections in recent days with 12 case recorded to midnight on November 2 and a 14 day incidence of 362 cases.

In Donegal figures are also dropping with 15 reported cases yesterday and 487 reported in the previous two weeks.

Sligo had eight cases of Covid on November 2 with a two week total of 198.

Roscommon had 5 cases during the same period with 148 cases reported over the past two weeks.

In Leitrim there were less than five cases of the virus reported on November 2 with 27 cases of Covid recorded in the county over the last two weeks.