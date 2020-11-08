Watch: Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal does online this year

The first ever CHRISTMAS SHOEBOX WEEK is next week!



From November 9th-15th HOPE are encouraging everyone to celebrate the Christmas Shoebox Appeal by building and donating their shoeboxes online, sharing pictures on social media using #TeamUpForTeamHope, coordinating fundraisers to purchase shoeboxes, and learning about the Appeal and the importance of giving. Every box counts!

This year our #ChristmasShoeboxAppeal is going to be run differently. Due to the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to send gift-filled shoeboxes from Ireland this year, so we’re asking schools, families, friends, communities and businesses to #TeamUpForTeamHope by donating gift-filled shoeboxes online.

These donations will allow our network of local partners in Africa and Eastern Europe to purchase items for shoeboxes, which will then be delivered straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. Often these shoeboxes are the only gift that a child will receive at Christmas and the joy that they deliver is incredible.

Watch this video with your family:

Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2020 from Team Hope on Vimeo.

To donate a shoebox, get involved or get more information visit Team Hope