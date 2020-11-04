'Terrible' problems with public lights in Ballinamore

Leitrim County Council has been told that there are “terrible” problems with the public lights in Ballinamore.



Councillor Ita Reynolds Flynn, at the recent Ballinamore Municipal District meeting, requested that the issues be resolved immediately. She stated, “Over the past number of months since March, 2020, the lights have been unlit on at least four to five occasions."



Senior Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said he has requested a full report from the public lighting contractor to include required works necessary to correct the current public lighting situation in the town of Ballinamore.

He acknowledged there are a lot of complaints and the root of the issue must be resolved.



Cllr Caillian Ellis supported this motion. He also proposed the council light up the footpath from Ardrum to Edentenny as it is a popular walkway in the evening.

Mr O’Boyle said “Leitrim County Council have liaised with the local Ballinamore committee and assist them to submit an application for funding for the above project. If unsuccessful, the district engineer will continue to apply for these funds in next years community schemes and smarter travel schemes."

