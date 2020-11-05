Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, November 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 11th October 2020, unexpectedly, at Oak Cottage Care Home, Hatfield, England. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie (Callaghan); Teresa and Bernadette (Mahon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 7th November, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for 12.30pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

Eileen McGee (née Devaney), 46 Treacy Ave., Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Formerly of Drumahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses, carers and staff at The Nazareth House Nursing Home, Sligo. predeceased by her beloved husband Jack. Loving mother of Mary, Tony, Séan and Cyril. Sadly missed by her daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Mary, Madeline and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11:30am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. Due to current restrictions, reposing times and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Nazareth Care Fund care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Angela Daly,Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon



Passed away peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Was previously in the wonderful care of Paula and her staff at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Bridget. Mourned by her loving family, relatives and friends. Angela’s cortége will leave Brady’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 1140am, proceeding via her home, to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass is available to view on webcam https://churchtv.ie/elphin and locally on Church radio 106.6FM

Francis Gerald Reilly, Killeshandra, Cavan / Kilcommon, Tipperary

Francis Gerald Reilly, Wembley, Middlesex and formerly of Killeshandra, Co Cavan, October 26th 2020, died (peacefully) at Kenbrook Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Quinlan) (formerly of Kilcommon, Co.Tipperary), and brother of the late Doreen (Sexton) and Myra Gillece). Sadly missed by his son Thomas, daughter Katharine (Taggart), beloved grandchildren Kieran and Katie (Taggart), son in law Brendan, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces Imelda and Noelle (Sexton), nephews Padraig and Shane (Gillece), nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon, arriving for 11.30 o’clock Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to Rearcross New Cemetery. In line with current HSE and Government guidelines the number in the church will be restricted to 25.

May they rest in peace.