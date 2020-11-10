Leitrim's covid figures remain low and steady

Leitrim has recorded just 12 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 26 October to November 8.

This equates to a 37.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population - the lowest in the country by a long shot.

Over the past week Leitrim's nightly figures have been less than five cases.

Donegal still has the highest rate of covid incidence with 275.8 and 439 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Cavan have an incidence rate of 156.2 and 119 cases in the last fortnight. Roscommon have had 97 cases over the past two weeks and an incidence rate of 150.3.

Sligo have an incidence rate of 155.6 and 102 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 156.6 incidence rate and a total of 64 cases in the last fortnight.



PUP Payments

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued payments valued at €99 million, up from €95.5 million last week, to 342,505 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

As of this week, there are 1,968 people receiving PUP payments in Leitrim, Just a small increase on last week's figure.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (100,994), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (55,516) and Other Sectors, e.g, hairdressers and beauty salons (30,141).



No decision on Christmas

Dr. Tony Holohan from NEPHT has said Level 5 restrictions will not be lifted until December 1 and he cannot give any further details about restrictions or limitations for Christmas until the end of this month.

