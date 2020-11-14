GMIT offers 600 free and subsidised place son 30 new modular skills courses

GMIT is pleased to offer 600 free and subsidized places on 30 new modular skills courses in a range of disciplines to people whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19. GMIT won HEA funding of €775,000 under the Jobs Stimulus package to deliver these courses which will commence January 2021.

Modular courses are short, focused and flexible, designed to help people who cannot commit to full-time higher education courses. GMIT’s offerings range from Business & Computing to Tourism & Hospitality, Nutrition & Physical Sciences, Human Resource Management (HRM) and Digital Technologies. See the full list of courses and how to apply on www.gmit.ie/jobs-stimulus

Online applications will open on Monday, 16 November. To help applicants, GMIT will host four live online Q&A sessions on dates including Wednesday 18 November, Friday 20 November, Wednesday 25 November and Friday 27 November, all from 6pm to 8pm.

Dr Ian O’Connor, GMIT Graduate and Professional Development Office, says “We are delighted to offer these excellent new modular courses which are designed to allow participants build towards a degree of their choice without having to commit to a long term programme of study. They are suitable for those who wish to upskill in their current role or build their skills to change their career direction.”

Over half of the modular courses offered by GMIT are in the area of hotel and hospitality studies which require a blended format of delivery, ie online theory-related classes and onsite attendance for practical essential learning.

Cáit Noone, Head of GMIT’s Galway International Hotel School (GIHS), says: “The institute welcomes this news from the Higher Education Authority. Many businesses have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 and this development will provide opportunities for upskilling and reskilling across the region and beyond. I would encourage anyone interested in taking a module or more to connect with us during one of the four live Q&A sessions. With applications only open for a two-week period we expect significant demand for these courses”

The modular skills courses are part of an overall €30 million Jobs Stimulus package announced recently by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD. A total of 538 modular courses are offered across 32 Higher Education institutes, aimed at getting people back to work, upskill workers and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.

Applicants who are in receipt of social welfare payments including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be eligible for free fees. Those in employment will be required to pay only 10% of the course fee. All applicants will apply directly to GMIT where their eligibility for entry will be considered. Candidates with documented prior work experience can apply for Recognition of Prior Learning. For further information, please email gpd@gmit.ie