Leitrim's Farrell Property Group joins Sherry FitzGerald

In recent weeks Farrell Property Group, Carrick-on-Shannon have opened new offices and re-branded as Sherry FitzGerald Farrell as part of their strategic expansion plan which offers clients national reach and expertise together with cutting edge technology and digital marketing initiatives.

Now a third generation firm with Justin Farrell joining the practice as a Licensed Negotiator and Director, Sherry FitzGerald Farrell have positioned their agency directly with Dublin/East coast purchasers and tenants migrating west to avail of home working opportunities affordable good quality accommodation sense of community and a better quality of life.

Joining Sherry FitzGerald means Liam Farrell and his team can augment the excellent service they currently offer by way of the Sherry FitzGerald nationwide network, one of the most-recognised brands in Ireland with their expertise in all aspects of the property market.



Sherry FitzGerald Farrell’s new office is in a high-profile position in Carrick-on-Shannon.

This is a significant move for Liam Farrell who has built up one of Leitrim’s foremost property companies. The firm was founded in 1985, Liam and his team have built up a reputation for providing expert professional advice, based on a knowledge of the area and the considerable expertise built up over the last 30+ years in the heart of the North-West Ireland.



For Sherry FitzGerald it is equally significant to be commencing a franchise agreement with such a prominent and successful player like Sherry FitzGerald Farrell.

Liam Farrell said, "Joining Sherry FitzGerald was an easy decision for us given their acknowledged customer service ethos and integrity together with leadership and innovation in the Irish residential market. We are delighted to be part of a winning team! What our office will gain through joining the Sherry FitzGerald franchise is access to national branding and marketing, direct contact with a nationwide team of likeminded professionals and pool of expertise, upskilling and staff training of the highest quality and the opportunity to leverage technology and innovative marketing for the benefit of our clients."

Vendors or landlords seeking a free market appraisal can contact them on 0719620976 or by email justin@sffarrell.ie



