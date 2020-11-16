Leitrim students begin delayed Leaving Certificate exam from today

Just 26 students will sit their Leaving Certificate Examinations today. The Leaving cert was delayed from Summer this year due to Covid-19.

The number of candidates is around 4pc of those who planned to sit the exams in June. All students will be socially distancing from each other. Some students are just sitting one or two subjects.

Exams will run in the evenings and over weekends until December 11. Another 60 adult learners and early school-leavers are sitting postponed Junior Cert exams.

Marking of the papers will rely principally on the expert judgement of the Chief Examiner and other senior examiners which, according to the Sec, “will ensure that the standards applied will be fair and valid”.

There will be a traditional appeals process and students who are unhappy with a grade they receive may apply for a recheck.

Good luck to all the students sitting Junior and Leaving cert exams from today.

Also read: Spike in domestic violence referrals to DPP deeply concerning – Martin Kenny TD