Play time - Drumshanbo playground refurbished

Families in the Drumshanbo area can rejoice that the local playground has been refurbished.

Some of the play items in Drumshanbo's Playground at Acres Lake was closed off and in need of repair recently. This week Leitrim County Council has announced the playground is fully refurbished with some new items installed.

Hopefully restrictions are eased soon so families from all over Leitrim can enjoy the playground after a stroll on the beautiful boardwalk.

Also read: Worth a gander: Ideal family home in Mohill town