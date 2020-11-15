Worth a gander: Ideal family home in Mohill town

New to the market is this very well presented 4 bedroom detached house in Bramble Hill, Mohill.

This would make an ideal family home as it is within easy walking distance of all amenities including schools, childcare facilities and shops.

This is a very well laid out property with a garden to the side and rear, large living area to front of house, kitchen and dining area to the rear with a separate utility room and downstairs wc and four double rooms (ensuite) and family bathroom.

High quality finishes including marble windowsills, tiling and granite worktop with marble staircase leading to first floor. The family bathroom is fitted with high quality fittings and modern tiling.

Contact REA Brady to arrange a viewing of this property to appreciate all it has to offer.

Features include:

- Ideal family home.

- Town centre location

- Central Vac system.

- OFCH and open fireplace

- Finished to a very high specification with finishes to house including marble tiles, staircase and granite worktops.

- Within walking distance to schools and childcare facilities.

Price guide is € 139,900.

Contact Celia at REA Brady for more information on 071 962244 or email: celia@reabrady.ie

