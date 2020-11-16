Two Leitrim towns to feature in ‘Oscars of the community sector’

Hundreds of unsung heroes from across the Island of Ireland will tune in to the virtual 2020 IPB Insurance Pride of Place awards find out who the winners are in on Saturday, November 21.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’ the Pride of Place awards is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in making their local area better places to live and work.

Dromahair and Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon are among the 82 groups across the island of Ireland to have been nominated in 2020.

The 18th Gala Award Ceremony was to be hosted by Kerry County Council but will now take place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTE’s Marty Morrissey will host the event and the awards will be streamed at www.prideofplace.ie

Pride of Place Chairperson Tom Dowling said: “The purpose of these awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational and tireless work being done by communities all over the Island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.

“This year more than ever, the work of our communities was even more important as they managed the challenge of Covid-19 and ensured our vulnerable people were looked after.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all the wonderful communities who participated in this year’s awards.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman Co-operation Ireland added: “Co-operation Ireland has no other programme that embodies the charity’s ethos better than Pride of Place and in 2020 it’s even more important it takes place to recognise the huge efforts of ordinary people during the pandemic.

"The impact Pride of Place has had in towns and villages across the island since it started in 2003 cannot be underestimated, and its continuing success is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.”

George Jones Chairman, IPB Insurance said: “ IPB Insurance is proud to be associated as title sponsors of the IPB Pride of Place Awards. It is clear that working together and getting things done increases people's pride in where they live and in turn helps build vibrant communities.

“As a mutual insurer that insures local authorities and their communities across Ireland, these awards are excellent partnership.”

For more information go to www.prideofplace.ie/