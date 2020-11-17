OPW needs to assess the River Bonet for flooding

Manorhamilton area councillors are not happy that the OPW has again ignored their call for a meeting over flooding from the River Bonet.



In correspondence from the Office of Public Works this week they said a feasibility study needs to be undertaken and noted that Leitrim County Council could help alleviate flooding with some minor relief works.



Cllr Mary Bohan was disappointed with the response, she was backed by the rest of the councillors who said a meeting must take place to discuss flooding and the whole river needs to be assessed as issues occur over a few miles.

Leitrim's engineer Marie Mulligan said the OPW will need to undertake the works not the council.

Also read: Bog restoration on Cuilcagh could be replicated in Leitrim