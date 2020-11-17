Bog restoration on Cuilcagh could be replicated in Leitrim

Work is ongoing on Cuilcagh mountain Cavan/ Fermanagh to restore 16Ha of degraded blanket bog.



The works are of interest as the mountain is a site of Special Area Conservation which stretches into Leitrim.

The project which is underway on both side of the border sees the reprofiling of peat hags and damming bare peat gullies using coir logs.



These works will reduce the cover of bare peat and slow the flow of water preventing further erosion and allowing healthy bog vegetation to develop again.



Simon Gray from Ulster Wildlife told the Leitrim Observer that there are a lot of blanket bogs in West Cavan and Leitrim which have become degraded and “could benefit from this kind of restoration.”



The project ispart of a wider EU-funded strategy to restore peatlands across the island of Ireland and Scotland.



