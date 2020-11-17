Covid update: 11 deaths and 366 cases reported nationally

Eleven more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the Department of Health has reported.

There have also been 366 more cases of the coronavirus confirmed.

The number of people being treated in intensive care units has increased by one since yesterday evening to 34.

As of 2pm today 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In Northern Ireland there are 449 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 44 in ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilators.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

County figures in the region can be found here.