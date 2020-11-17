Leitrim on the right track but Donegal still reporting high numbers of covid

Leitrim has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 16.

The county remains with 27 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on November 3 to November 16.

This equates to a 84.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. Leitrim no longer has the lowest incidence rate but is now fifth lowest in the country.



In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:



Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 85.3 and 65 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 34 new cases, an incidence rate of 282, the highest in the country and 449 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 24 new cases, an incidence rate of 167.3and 108 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 91.6 and 60 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 110.5 incidence rate and a total of 45 cases in the last fortnight.

National figures tonight: 11 deaths and 366 cases reported nationally