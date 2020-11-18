Families urged not to post funeral arrangements online

Funeral directors are being urged not to post arrangements online as many people are just “turning up” and not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, the Irish Association of Funeral Directors (IAFD) has said.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there has been a worrying increase in cases over the past few days, and accredited some of these to funeral gatherings.

“We are seeing a number of outbreaks across the country,” he said.

“These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.”

PRO for the Irish Association for Funeral Directors (IAFD) Mary Cunniffe has said that they are encouraging families to upload identification of their loved one who has passed but not the funeral arrangements.

“We are requesting funeral directors not to publish arrangements and we are asking families not to ask for this to be done,” she said.

“If you see arrangements being published do not feel under pressure to attend, there are other ways to send your support and condolences to the family.

“A simple telephone call, a flower or cards”.

Churches and crematoriums are adhering to the 25 person rule, according to the IAFD PRO, and these issues are arising at gatherings before and after ceremonies and at private wakes.

Also read: Leitrim on the right track but Donegal still reporting high numbers of covid