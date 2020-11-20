New Dromahair library facility to act as digital hub

The proposed new community library in Dromahair will act as a digital hub to help people work from home and support flexible working arrangements.



Submissions under the public consultation for the new library and community space in the centre of the village closed on Wednesday, November 18. A special meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District will be held before the end of this month to approve the recommendations of the planning department on foot of the submissions received.

Councillors Frank Dolan and Mary Bohan this week pushed the importance of the new site with a work from home style digital hub included.



Cllr Dolan praised all the work done by the council and said “this is the biggest investment to Dromahair in a long time.” Cllr Bohan added a community space in the centre of the village is vital and a number of people are already asking about the availability of desks to allow them to work from home.



The council confirmed that the library facility “will also act as a digital hub which will connect communities and act as a space where people can gather to interact, learn and explore and will offer a trusted physical and digital space for community, access and knowledge.”

There will be public assess computers as well as space for users to work on their own laptops with access to high quality internet connections.



As a digital hub, it will offer a suite of technology solutions to the public with Wi-Fi, printers, scanners, copiers as well as 3D Printing, video conferencing and remote printing facilities.

The project has received full support from all the councillors.

Also read: Families urged not to post funeral arrangements online