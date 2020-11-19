Leitrim Guardian People of the Year honoured by award

Last week it was announced that well know New York based couple Caitriona and Seamus Clarke along with Andy McGovern and Peter McHugh are this year's Leitrim Guardian People of the Year 2021- Home and Abroad.

Following the announcement Caitriona told the Observer “We are absolutely honoured and delighted to accept the award from The Leitrim Guardian.

“We both recognise that without the input, co-operation, self sacrifice and generosity of so many Leitrim people in New York, we would have been unable to offer the help that was given to our fellow county people in such a heartbreaking year.

“We send greetings to all Leitrim folk and to The Leitrim Guardian. Thank you all for the honour.”

The couple are well know for their support and sponsorship of the Green and Gold down through the years and this year they played a vital role in the establishment of the Slainte programme which was run by the Aisling Center in New York.

The fund raised vital monies for those badly affected by the pandemic especially those in the construction, bar and hospitality industries.

Meanwhile Andy McGovern and Peter McHugh are the worthy recipients of the Home award.

They pair were among the founding members of the LAPWD 24 years ago.

Following news that he was chosen as one of the People of the Year Andy said: "I would just like to say that I feel honoured, privileged and very humble to be jointly chosen along with my good friend and fellow disabled person, Peter McHugh as Leitrim Guardian Persons of the Year.

“It is indeed a recognition that neither of us ever anticipated.

“But this award does not belong to either of us.

“It belongs to all disabled people in Leitrim and further afield.

“It is those disabled people who have inspired us and showed us how to deal with adversity. We thank those people who showed us the way. "

Peter also said "I am very honoured and humbled to be selected for this great honour in partnership with Andy McGovern in our advanced years.

“While Andy has defied all the odds by living so long with Motor Neuron disease, I have to thank Dr Dolan's miracle that I'm still here.

“If God didn't want us 30 years ago it will be something credible and desirable on our CVs when we go before the pearly gates when that time comes.

“I gladly accept this honour in partnership with Andy and I thank all who endorsed it and trust that we can share it with our beloved disabled friends."