Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday November 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad via, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad, Boyle, Co. Sligo, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on the 18th of November 2020. Predeceased by her only brother Paul Moran. Sadly missed by her sister in law Mary Moran, her niece Josephine and nephews Michael and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Evelyn's remains will be arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinafad, for funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday 21st of November, with burial afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad.

Due to COVID 19 Government restrictions, funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends (25 people maximum). Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086) 2328291.

Pat Clyne, Main St, Clonmellon, Westmeath / Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death has occurred of Pat Clyne, Clonmellon, and formerly of Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, sisters Teresa (Grier), Rose (Broy), brother Barry, son-in-law Barry Castles, grandson baby Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Patricia (Smyth), Siobhán (Kelly), Dymphna (Castles), Gillian (Flynn), Anne (Brady), son's-in-law John,Con,David & Colm, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines Pat's Funeral Mass will take place this Monday, 23rd November at 11am in Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmellon followed by burial in the local cemetery.Family flowers only donations if desired to a charity of you choice. House Private. I

Eileen WATSON (née Brereton) Blackrock, Dublin / Leitrim



WATSON (née Brereton) (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Leitrim and East African Airways) – November 19th 2020 (peacefully). Eileen; dearly beloved wife of Geoff (Hong Kong), much loved mother of Barry and the late Seán, Kathleen and Eileen Óg. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Geoffrey, Seán, Christine and Bridget and their partners, great-grandchildren Pippa and Paige, her niece Helen and her husband Phil and family, relatives, her very good friends and neighbours.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday (Nov 21st) at 10am followed by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/blackrock. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Eileen’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie



Michael P Kelly, Cloonsheebane, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim

(Retired staff of An Post) 19th November 2020 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Delia and his sister Celia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patsy, son Shane, daughters Sharon, Trina and Claire, sons-in-law Patrick, Tom and Alan, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Ciarán, Aisling, Darragh, Jack, Luke, Emma, Seán, Annie, Moya, Patrick and Tadhg, brothers John (Galway), Joe (Maynooth), Martin (Drumsna), sister Ann Coffey (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Michael's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Sunday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

Due to current HSE guidelines Michael's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Church limit is a maximum of 25 people. A memorial Mass to celebrate Michael's life will take place at a later date.

Maggie Day, Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Maggie Day, Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, has passed away and will be sadly missed by her sons Robert and Christopher, grandson Jack, daughters in law Rita and Claire, her brothers David and Bob.

Private Cremation Service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, please, donations in lieu, to Diabetis Ireland c/o Connolly & McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Mary Connolly (née McGovern), Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Connolly née McGovern, 27 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cattan, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Friday 20th November 2020. Predeceased by her parents; Laurence and Katie, her brothers; Thomas and James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Eamonn, sisters; Kathleen, Rita, Philomena and Annie, brother; Larry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will lie in repose at her family home private to family and close friends only due to Covid restrictions. Mary's funeral cortège will leave her home on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment to the adjoining new cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/w8Bi_qeuY3U.

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

John Tom McAvinue Garvary, Derrylin, Fermanagh / Derrylin, Fermanagh



John Tom McAvinue, Garvary, Derrylin, 19th November 2020, unexpectedly, dear brother of Paddy and Michael. Remains reposing at his home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, nephews, nieces, life-long friend Bridie, sisters-in-law and extended family circle.

Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Fermanagh



Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, November 19th, peacefully, in his 85th year. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Mary, loving brother of Paddy, Mary, Bridget, Roseleen, Agnes, John, Michael, Annie, predeceased by his brother Laurence, and sister Kathleen.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current government guidelines. A memorial Mass for Dan will take place at a later date. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (née McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (nee McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 18th November 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband John, her brother John Paddy and her sisters Brigid McGee and Mary Joe Foley. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Liz (Sean), Peig Heslin (Shane), Josie Dorrigan (Joe), sons Jimmy (Helen), Noel (Noeleen) and Tom (Lizzy), sisters: Betty Corrigan (Mullingar) and Kathleen Charles (Mohill), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind carers, neighbours and friends. Maggie-Ellen will lie in repose, private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. Maggie-Ellen’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday, November 21, at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Funds in Lough Erril and Arus Carolan Nursing Homes, Mohill, c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director. In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Maggie-Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.



Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad via, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad, Boyle, Co. Sligo, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on the 18th of November 2020. Predeceased by her only brother Paul Moran. Sadly missed by her sister in law Mary Moran, her niece Josephine and nephews Michael and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends. Evelyn's remains will be arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinafad, for funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday 21st of November, with burial afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad. Due to Covid-19 Government restrictions, funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends (25 people maximum).

Kathleen Walsh (née Lunney) Craggagh, Balla, Mayo / Blacklion, Cavan

Kathleen Walsh (nee Lunney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan), in Leeds on Oct. 27th 2020, wife of the late John Joe, Craggagh, Balla. Burial in Balla Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, at 12 noon, funeral is private for family only.