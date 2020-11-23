Funding approved for 5 new consultant posts at Sligo University Hospital

The Minister for State at the Department of Health Frank Feighan has announced that Sligo University Hospital has received funding for the appointment of 5 new consultant posts with recruitment to start immediately.

Minister Feighan said that “As Minister at the Department of Health, I am delighted to be able to announce that funding has been secured for an additional 5 Consultant posts for Sligo University Hospital (SUH).

“From discussions with stakeholders I have been aware that there has been a need for these positions to be approved for some time and as a result I am delighted to see that funding has now been allocated to SUH in order to ensure that the positions can be advertised in the coming weeks.

“These new posts which are being funded are; Consultant Nephrologist, Consultant in Acute medicine, Consultant in Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery, Consultant in Infectious Disease and Consultant in Trauma & Orthopaedics. In addition, the 2 Consultant Cardiology posts are to be re-advertised shortly.

“This news is a major boost for SUH as the hospital continues to grow and develop and these new consultant posts, once filled, will greatly improve the ability of SUH to cater for the needs of the patients in Sligo and the North West region and they will greatly improve patient safety going forward” the Minister concluded.