Planning permission sought for glamping site in Ballyconnell

A Cavan log cabin company is seeking planning permission to construct a glamping site outside of Ballyconnell.

River Valley already has luxury log cabins which can sleep up to six people at its site in Ballyconnell.

River Valley now hopes to construct a glamping site consisting of six glamping pods, alongside an ancillary log building and shower and toilet facilities.

The new glamping site will overlook the existing marina and the design statement says it will complement the existing holiday home experience.

The company promote their site as a place to enjoy the Cavan/ Leitrim lakelands.

