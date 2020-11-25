Riverbank Restaurant Dromahair in top Sunday Lunches list

The Riverbank Restaurant in Dromahair has been named in the top ten Sunday lunches takway list in Ireland.

The list compiled by the Sunday Indepdendent placed the well known establishment at number 9 or it's coveted list.

The review reads "Ruth and John Kelly's Riverhouse Restaurant and Clubhouse Gastro Bar int he pretty village of Dromahair, Co Leitrim is usually a hive of trad music as well as great food. Chef John who is ex MacNean house is doing a great menu to go from 5pm - 9pm, Thursday to Sunday evening and Sunday lunch 12.30-3pm, which includes roast stuffed turkey and ham, or roast striploin of beef with Yorkshire pubs and gravy, both at €13 call & collect."

John Kelly said he is delighted the resturant got the mention and it gives his business a great boost especially as he is launching some products into shops before Christmas. More details on this in next week's paper.

Otherwise, the Kelly family are hoping they will be able to re-open their premises before Christmas to serve customers in a safe way.

Also read: Manorhamilton CCTV need upgrading