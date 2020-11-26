23 one-off houses granted planning in Leitrim in 2020

In 2020 to date, Leitrim County Council has granted planning permission for 23 individual houses served by individual wastewater treatment systems. Fifteen of these were in the Ballinamore municipal area, six in Manorhamilton and two in Carrick-on-Shannon.



Permission has also been granted this year for three replacement houses served by individual wastewater treatment systems.

Also this year seven were able to connect to piped water services, the majority in Carrick-on-Shannon.

In 2019, the council granted planning permission for 20 one-off houses, ten in the Manorhamilton area, five in Ballinamore and five in Carrick-on-Shannon.



Last year eight replacement houses served by individual wastewater treatment systems were allowed proceed.

Also in 2019, five houses connected to piped water services in the county.

While this “marked improvement” in granted planning applications was welcomed by councillors they said much more is needed.



The council stated, “No planning application for any of these categories of development has been refused in the Ballinamore MD area in 2019 or 2020.”

But councillors said architect agents and pre-planning meetings are discouraging applicants from submitting planning applications that could be refused.

