New food and drink website for Cavan launched

CreatedinCavan.ie, the new online hub for Cavan Food and Drink is live! The website, developed by Cavan County Council in partnership with the Cavan Food Network, was designed by Aura Internet and is funded by Cavan County Council with support from the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine.

This bright, modern, user-friendly website will create a comprehensive online information point for all things concerning Cavan food and drink and increase the consumer profile of Cavan food and beverage producers.

Mobile-first in its design, and responsive to all devices and desktop formats, the website, will promote the Cavan food story and place food tourism at the heart of the Cavan visitor experience, and through its online producer directory, encourage retail and foodservice outlets to purchase and promote Cavan food.

‘Created in Cavan’ is an umbrella brand representing those in Cavan who are passionate about the provenance and quality of the products they make, serve, or sell.

Through bringing these talented and quality-focused individuals together, ‘Created in Cavan’ is developing an ever-expanding network of dedicated growers, producers, restaurants, cafés, hotels, and retailers.

Through this network, ‘Created in Cavan’ is harnessing the power of the collective to bring Cavan produce to a wider audience, domestically and internationally.

“I am delighted that the new website for our fantastic food and drink brand ‘Created in Cavan’ is now live,” says Deirdre Donnelly, Cavan County Council Food Strategy Co-ordinator. “It’s a wonderful tool for our local food and beverage industry and will be the go-to resource for anyone looking to source quality local produce or to find out about food experiences and events being hosted by Cavan Food Network and our members.”

Cavan Food Strategy Working Group Chair Jonathan Scott added “I would encourage anyone interested in sourcing some top-quality Cavan food or drink to check out the producers and hospitality and retail operators listed on this fantastic new website. The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted an appetite among consumers to purchase local products and support local businesses. It is so important that we all continue to seek out small, local independent businesses and give them the support they need to survive. A localised economy benefits us all.”

Chief Executive of Cavan County Council Tommy Ryan said, “The development of this website is one of the key actions in the Cavan Food Strategy 2017-2022 and it will no doubt be a tremendous resource for members of Cavan Food Network to help them promote their businesses and communicate their unique food stories. I wish to acknowledge the support of the elected members for this initiative, and the funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which has assisted in the development of this website.”

Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Cllr Sarah O’Reilly said “This new website brings together the wonderfully committed and talented Cavan food and drink community, making it easier than ever to connect with the local industry. I would encourage consumers and business owners alike to check out this fantastic new resource and see for themselves all that Cavan has to offer”.

Cavan Food Network is currently running a digital marketing campaign on the Created in Cavan social media channels to help spread the word about Cavan’s amazing food and drink offering. The campaign tells the story of some of our Food Network’s members and highlights the diverse range of incredible produce we have available in Cavan. To find out more, follow @createdincavan on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

If you would like to join Cavan Food Network or are interested in finding out more, please email info@createdincavan.ie.