Leitrim's first Irish language children's book released

Kíla musician, author and founding member of Gaelscoil Chluainín, Rossa Ó Snodaigh, has had his first and Liatroim's first Irish language children's book published, Aistir ar an Aibítir.



Author Rossa Ó Snodaig

Joyously illustrated by Sligo artist Wayne O'Connor the book follows the voyage of the Irish alphabet with 18 short alliterative verses in which the young characters travel to countries to carry out peculiar tasks which start with the same letter their own name.



To accompany the text he has recorded 18 playful pieces based on the musical traditions of the countries visited and where the verses are recited with cartoon quality voices.

The text is translates to English, Manx and Scotts Gaelic and having been funded by COGG (Comhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscoilíochta) this wold give teachers and parents the assurance that children will not only benefit from this book but thoroughly enjoy it. It can be ordered online from the kila.ie shop, AnSiopaLeabhar.ie or from any Irish bookshop.

