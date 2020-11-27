Parking at Oughteragh Graveyard Ballinamore

Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn called on the Council to provide road markings to improve parking safety at Oughteragh graveyard Ballinamore.

The council said they can arrange for car parking lining to be done once the land owner (St Felim’s Diocesan Trust) issues a request for same.

"We will carry out these works when we have completed the footpaths on the Oughteragh Road," the council informed members. Senior Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said it was a good idea to mark the parking spaces and reminded that 1/ 10 will be needed for disabled car parking spaces.

Also read: Extend Leitrim's towns and villages