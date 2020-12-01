Carrick-on-Shannon Main Street re-opens to traffic today

Today, Tuesday December 1 Carrick-on-Shannon's Main street re-opens to traffic.

Just as Level 5 is lifted and businesses re-open today, the main street of Carrick will be accessible by cars.

The works on the main street have been delayed during Covid but as an act of goodwill, the town will re-open for the month of december to allow shoppers and visitors access the centre of town.

Leitrim County Council are also hopeful that the new car park known as Flynns Field at the back of the medical centre will open to the public by mid December allowing more car parking space in the county town.

