Tribute paid to kind Leitrim family on RTE Radio 1

The kindness of a Leitrim family was paid tribute to this morning on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTE Radio 1.

Listener Shannon Lynch explained that she has been separated from her elderly parents throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Her parents who are in their eighties live in a rural part of County Leitrim.

"My parents are in their early 80s. My mum also suffers from asthma so she's high-risk so we're staying away. They live in the rural country, they have each other but they are on their own," she explained to Ryan. The couple's gorwn children are spead all over Ireland but are keeping their distance in an effort to keep them safe.

But a family close by have been getting the couple's shopping, talking to them through the window and keeping them entertained.

"So this family are their neighbours and they live about 200 metres away. They've been really kind to them throughout Covid. They're kind always, but particularly through Covid. "

The woman explained that neighbours Lorna (16), Finn (13), and Seannan (11) McKernan do her parents' shopping, but "it's more than just that."

"It's so nice to see teenagers look out for older people. They tell them about school, teachers, things like that."

Shannon said that she has only seen her parents three times since the pandemic began.

"I've just sat outside with my mask on and only stayed for a couple of hours and left. I haven't even brought my children down because I don't want to be the one that passes something on. We're not even sure we'll go for Christmas which is a really difficult to make but if it keeps them safe and well that may be the decision we make," she said.



However, she praised the teenagers nearby for being so kind to her parents, and RTE star Ryan agreed saying: "It's a really sweet thing to do."

To honour Lorna, Finn and Seannan's kindness, Ryan and Arnotts gifted the the teenagers the iconic piano dance mat that Tom Hanks danced on in the movie Big on Shannon's behalf.

Well done to the McKernans and for showing how kind we all need to be to our neighbours during this Winter.

