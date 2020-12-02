Leitrim company named as national finalist in the Small Business Awards

Leitrim company Dromod Boxty has been named as a finalist in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

43 companies have been selected as finalists, from 15 different counties, across 9 categories.

Dromod based company Dromod Boxty has been shortlisted in the Food & Drink category.

“The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts” commented Sue O’Neill. As well as our eight award categories, we also feature five of the best Emerging New Businesses (less than two years established) and, given the quality of the businesses represented this year, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ireland, " said Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel.

“The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their 17th consecutive year and are a celebration of small business owners who since 2015 have created over 73,000 jobs. The 266,400 small firms in Ireland employ half of the private sector workforce and these awards aim to promote excellence, achievement and innovation amongst these companies in all sectors and parts of the country. The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business” said O’Neill.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who is Patron of the Awards, stated that: “The SFA National Small Business Awards are very important, particularly as we live with Covid 19. We need agility, flexibility and adaptability in the midst of the global pandemic and there is no better entity than a small business to demonstrate these characteristics.”