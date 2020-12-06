Just five Covid cases in the last two weeks in Leitrim

Less than five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on Saturday, December 5 and in the last 14 days only five cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county.

32 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal brining the 14 day count to 358.

In Longford less than five cases of the virus were recorded in the period up to midnight on Saturday, December 5. This brings the 14 day total for the county to 37.

In Cavan six new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed with a 14 day total of 46 while in Roscommon less than five cases were recorded leaving the 14 day total at 31.

No further cases of the virus were confirmed in Sligo with just 24 cases confirmed in the county in the last 24 days.