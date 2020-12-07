Nursing Home visits allowed from today

Nursing home visits in Leitrim will be allowed from today, with one person per week allowed in the centre.

Should the country’s level of Covid-19 restrictions rise it would change to one person every two weeks allowed to visit a resident.

Residents can also have an extra visit during the Christmas period.

Under the new rules it is recommended the visits are limited to one hour.

There is no requirement that they are by the same person each week but they must pre-planned.

Longer visiting times and more visitors may be allowed in certain circumstances such as end of life.

The HPSC says visitors must continue to adhere to the basic public health measures as part of the efforts to prevent any virus outbreaks.

It comes as 301 new cases of the virus were detected yesterday – while around 100 tests on Saturday were delayed due to technical issues, however it is not clear when the swabs were taken. There were less than 5 cases reported in Leitrim yesterday.

