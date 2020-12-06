Watch: Leitrim connection to new Netflix Christmas movie 'Angela's Christmas Wish'

The beautiful feel good family Christmas animation new on Netflix has a connection to Leitrim.

Angela's Christmas Wish set in Dublin 1913-1915 shows a poor family and their wish for their family be reunited at Christmas.

The co-founder of Brown Bag Films, who made the movie has family in Leitrim. Cathal Gaffney, the co founder and creator of the production has strong roots and family in Gowel, Carrick-on-Shannon. Cathal's father is from Gowel and Cathal loves Leitrim and is a frequent visitor.

He said the movie was made at his kitchen table:

Made from kitchen tables and bedrooms in Dublin and Bali, make sure to watch Angela’s Christmas Wish on @netflix pic.twitter.com/tkILSAFXR8 December 1, 2020

This is a beautiful movie and one the whole family will enjoy.

Brown Bag Films which was founded in 1994 has made TV shows are viewed by millions of children worldwide and include Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Henry Hugglemonster, Bing, Peg + Cat, Peter Rabbit, Wild Kratts, Olivia, Noddy in Toyland, The Magic School Bus: Rides Again, and Octonauts. Brown Bag Films has earned numerous awards and nominations.