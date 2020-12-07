Drumkeerin author Andy Redican launches new book

Readers, anxiously looking forward to Andy Redican's second book of short stories, will be delighted to learn that the book, "Light on the Horizon" will be in the shops this weekend.

Once again, as in "Deeply Rooted" his first book of stories, the author's talent, as a storyteller, brings the activities to real life in his stories; the plot and storyline he embellishes by the drama he manages to infuse into his stories.

The readers, especially the younger ones, will be intrigued and enthralled by the happenings in many of the stories. They will, perhaps, be disbelieving that the stories recapture real events. Stories such as The Whooping Cough Cure, The Lone Bush, The Three Bicycles or Paint it Green in Belfast - an extraordinary event in 1980, at the height of the troubles in Northern Ireland. Now, in the Ireland of 2020 could you even imagine the happenings in Sunday Morning Mayhem?!

In many of the stories the author captures life in rural County Leitrim from the middle decades of the 20th Century. He brings to life the values, customs, traditions and folklore of a way of life, which has all but disappeared. It is his hope that, through these stories, present and future generations will appreciate how their parents and grandparents lived.

Stories set in more recent times will be enjoyed, especially the humour and optimism they will find in the author's cocooning story, Light on the Horizon, which gives its name to the book title.Ronan

The cover of the book and jacket was designed by Andy's son, while the beautiful image on the front is a painting by andy himself.

The book is available in the following shops : Mulvey's Carrick-on-shannon; McGowan Spar Kinlough; Costcutters Manorhamilton; Mc Goldrick's Centra Dromahaire; Clancys ,Glenfarne; O Rourke's Spar Dowra; Scollan's Gala Drumshanbo; Supervalu Ballinamore; Visitors' Centre, Fenagh and Baxter's Centra, Mohill.

