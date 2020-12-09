New Garda Superintendent appointed to Leitrim

A new Garda Superintendent has been appointed for the county of Leitrim.



Roscommon native Chris Grogan is due to take up the role in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station before Christmas.

He moves to Leitrim after County Wicklow where he was Superintendent in Baltinglass.



Grogan will be the third Garda Superintendent to serve in Leitrim this year following the retirement of Kevin English.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor moved to Sligo in October this year having been only appointed to the Leitrim job in July.

Gardai will be conducting checkpoints over the month of December and ask residents to remain vigilant against thefts and burglaries.

