Pubs Bundoran and Ballyshannon fined for no liquor licence
Revenue
The Irish Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020 this week.
No one with an address in Leitrim appeared on the list.
Two pubs in Donegal were fined for failure to hold a current liquor licence.
Brendan Faukner was fined €1,000 for not having a current licence for The Foxes Laire in Bundoran.
Maurice McLoughlin was also fined €1,000 for not have a current licence for Sean Ógs, Market St, Ballyshannon.
