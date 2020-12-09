Pubs Bundoran and Ballyshannon fined for no liquor licence

The Irish Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020 this week.

No one with an address in Leitrim appeared on the list.

Two pubs in Donegal were fined for failure to hold a current liquor licence.

Brendan Faukner was fined €1,000 for not having a current licence for The Foxes Laire in Bundoran.

Maurice McLoughlin was also fined €1,000 for not have a current licence for Sean Ógs, Market St, Ballyshannon.

