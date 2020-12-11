Boyle woman carrying hammer had 123 previous convictions

A Boyle woman with 123 previous convictions who was found by Gardai to be carrying a hammer appeared in Carrick-on- Shannon District Court on November 27.

Stephanie Murphy, 48 Termon Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on October 12, 2020 at River View, Boyle. A charge of criminal damage was struck out.

Sgt Gallagher said that at 2.50am the Gardai in Boyle received a call and attended the River View area. They noted Ms Murphy walking towards them and she was carrying a hammer.

Garda Duffy knew the defendant and instructed her to drop the hammer and desist. She did so and was arrested at the scene.

The court heard she has 123 previous convictions for similar types of public order offences.

Niamh McGovern, solicitor, said Ms Murphy was cooperative and dropped the hammer and put her hands behind her back.

She said Ms Murphy has not been in trouble in quite some time. She has other things going on in her life and is making progress.



Ms McGovern described it as “an aberration” and said Ms Murphy had €100 in court with her as an indication of her remorse.

Judge Kevin Kilrane directed that the €100 be forwarded to Boyle St Vincent de Paul and noted the garda's memo was very sympathetic towards the defendant.

He told Ms Murphy what has happened in the past has caused her serious difficulty but she must deal with it.

He said she could not go around with a hammer smashing windows. Judge Kilrane told her she cannot continue with that behaviour and would go to prison notwithstanding the underlying circumstances which are clearly a cause of serious anger in her.

Judge Kilrane said that bearing in mind the time of year he would give her another chance but warned her “you are running out of chances.”

He applied the Probation Offenders Act Section 1.1. A certificate of legal aid was granted.