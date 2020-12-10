Please support the North West Simon Community Appeal

Homelessness charity North West Simon Community has issued a fundraising appeal ahead of Christmas in a bid to safeguard their Early Intervention and Prevention of Homelessness and Housing Services.

The principal objective of the service is to help households at risk of homelessness to avoid the need to enter emergency accommodation, and the disruption this brings to their lives.

North West Simon Community’s housing support staff provide a highly mobile early intervention and preventative service across the three North Western counties of Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo. The charity also provides long term housing to 33 households in Donegal and Leitrim. In the first six months of 2020, North West Simon Community supported 108 Households (131 adults and 137 children) to either retain their existing home or find a new home. In 2019, it provided similar supports to 155 households in the full year.

“Our Christmas appeal is more important than ever now as we need to safeguard our services to ensure that we can be there for those in our community, for those who need our help”, Noel said.

Christmas will be a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get involved in festive fundraising activities and support North West Simon Community. If you are in a position to do so, here are a number of ways you can make a real difference!



Host A Christmas Jumper Day:- The concept is simple, support the work of North West Simon by hosting a Christmas Jumper Day in your workplace, your school, college lecture hall, or even on your morning Zoom call! Wrap up warm in your festive woollies and pledge to donate €5 (or more) to North West Simon Community at www.northwestsimon.ie/donate and put “Jumper Day” in comment box.



Christmas Voucher Appeal:- By giving the gift of a voucher this Christmas, you could help North West Simon Community to provide practical support to the individuals and families accessing our services at a time of year that can be particularly difficult for them.

No amount is too small, and every voucher will be used effectively and transparently to help make a difference to the people we work with. If you are in a position to do so, please donate vouchers for a supermarket, toy shop, local butcher, or even a heat/fuel merchant. You can donate to our website at www.northwestsimon.ie/donate and in the comment box put “Voucher” – we in turn will convert this money to vouchers or you can post to 4 JFK Parade, Sligo.



Simon Action Day: Fri, 18 and Sat, Dec 19 - Take action this December by donating an hour’s pay or your commute fair, gift your coffee, or by swimming for Simon on New Year’s Day! This Christmas, we are calling on people from across the North West to take part in an action and donate while coming together in a different way as a community to help those who are at risk of homelessness. Donate at www.northwestsimon.ie/donate and put “Simon Action Day” in comment box.

Please visit www.northwestsimon.ie or call 071 9147522. You can post your donation also to North West Simon Community, 4 JFK Parade, Sligo.