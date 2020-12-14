Watch: Gardaí Discover Cannabis grow house in Dromahair and seize €58,000 worth of plants

Gardaí in Leitrim discovered a cannabis grow house in Dromahair and seized €58,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb yesterday, December 13.



The detection was made in Dromahair on Sunday at approximately 2pm when members of the Sligo Leitrim Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the village.



During the course of the search they found two rooms had been converted to grow cannabis plants.



Gardaí seized €56,000 worth of cannabis plants, a further €2,000 in cannabis herb, and a small quantity of cocaine. All drugs seized will be sent for analysis.



No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Have a look inside the grow house:

