Planning permission granted for new  houses in Dromahair

Leitrim County Council has approved conditional planning permission for two new houses to be built in the Castlefield, Stronebridge in Dromahair.



GM Construction submitted the planning application to construct two semi detached two story domestic buildings at Castlefield, Stonebridge, Dromahair and the application was approved with 12 conditions earlier this month.



Six objections were filed by local residents of the existing CastleCourt estate with a number of objectors saying the proposed site was designated as a recreation area for the estate. The council noted on their approval that this information was not known to them and the applicants have confirmed they legally own the land.

