Reduced Public Realm Plan approved for Mohill

An alternative version of the original Public Realm Plan for Mohill was ratified at Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District Meeting this week.



The multi-million euro plan which was modified by the council as a result of almost 60 local submissions last month, saw a further dozen amendments discharged on it at the last minute by councillors.

Leitrim County Council had allowed the controversial decision on the future plan for Mohill be delayed by two weeks to allow locals to view and discuss the modifications.



On Monday, Cllr Thomas Mulligan proposed 12 new changes to the plan which saw even more car park spaces return to the streets, the current two lane traffic system returned to Castle St, a reduction in the raised table top surface, set down areas installed, movement of disabled car parking spaces and other ideas integrated into the over all Public Realm Works.

Cllr Mulligan said the amendments were as a result of discussions with locals and they were “well thought-out” and “within reason.”



The proposed amendments were seconded by Cllr Sean McGowan and supported by Cllr Enda Stenson and Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire.



The Public Realm Plan was opposed by Cllr Des Guckian and Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District Paddy Farrell.

The result was the approval of the plan with the new modifications.

