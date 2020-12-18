Watch: Leitrim man's love poem to Mayo and GAA ahead of the All Ireland Final

Leitrim's poet Stephen Murphy has penned and performed his love poem to Mayo and the GAA ahead of this year's All Ireland Final. The piece is entitled Dear Dubs.

The Manorhamilton man whose father hails from Claremorris, Co Mayo sets out in beautiful verse his hope for Mayo to lift Sam and his love for the GAA, flaws and all.

Wearing his Leitrim hat, Stephen talks about his own Junior B experience and reminds us why we all hang on year after year to see who will be the best in Ireland.

Watch:

