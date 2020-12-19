Kinlough man charged with demanding money with menace and threatening to kill

A Kinlough man has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon on four different charges, at Ballyshannon District Court.

36-year-old Alex Bogdanovas, Oakfield Manor is charged that on dates unknown between July 5 and July 10 made an unwarranted demand by demanding €1000 from Juris Zvirbulis with menace at Laughta Kinlough

He is also charged on a date unknown between July 5 and July 10 at the same location he threatened to kill Julia Gala.

The defendant is further charged with assaulting Julia Gala causing her harm at Main Street, Kinlough on July 6.

And he is charged with having a sharply pointed knife at Oakfeld Manor on July 12.

Leitrim State Solicitor Noel Farrell told the court the Book of Evidence had been served on the defendant and he could be returned for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on February 16.

The defendant was remanded in continuing custody.

Judge Kevin Kilrane told the court the Circuit Court would be sitting in Carrick-on-Shannon for jury trials following an audit by the Courts Service.

"That's good news," said Mr Farrell.

Meanwhile in summary matters before the court, the defendant was jailed for four months for an assault on Garda Oliver McGovern on December 31 at Main Street Kinlough, for what Judge Kevin Kilrane described as a “nasty assault.”

The sentence was backdated to July from which the defendant was in custody on other matters.

The court was told that the defendant was refused alcohol in the Spar Shop in Kinlough by Noel McGowan and the defendant pushed him and was verbally abusive towards him on December 30.

The following day Garda McGovern was called to another incident at the shop.

A scuffle ensued which lasted for about six minutes.

The defendant punched the garda on the face and kicked him while he was on the ground.

An arrest was made when assistance arrived.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting Garda McGovern and resisting a peace officer in the execution of his duty.

A charge of stealing a bottle of whiskey from the Spar shop on December 30 was struck out.

The court was told that Garda McGovern did not wish to make a victim impact statement and was happy for the case to go ahead.

Defence solicitor Rory O'Brine said his client apologised to Garda McGovern and Mr McGowan.

He had been in custody for the past five months, was doing well and was an “enhanced” prisoner which showed he was making improvements.

As well as the jail sentence Judge Kilrane took the obstruction of a peace officer charge into consideration and put the defendant on a Probation Bond of a year for the assault on Mr McGowan on condition that he stay out of the Spar shop in Kinlough.

He was remanded on his own bond of €100.