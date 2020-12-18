Funeral details for former Fermanagh footballer who died in Africa

35 year old GAA star Shane O'Brien who died following a car accident in South Africa will be laid to rest this Sunday in his home parish.

Shane O’Brien, who was a member of the Erne Gaels GAA club in Co Fermanagh, died following the accident in Pretoria on Tuesday where he lived and worked with the United Nation’s Refugee Agency.

The native of Belleek initially moved to Geneva several years ago to pursue his career with the UN Refugee Agency.He was a member of the Co Fermanagh minor football squad that reached an Ulster final in 2003 as well as the county’s senior squad in 2009 before he emigrated to work with the UN.

Adored and only son of his heartbroken parents Tommy and Siobhan. Fondly remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins and all his many friends and colleagues at home and throughout the world.

Shane's funeral cortege will proceed from the family home on Sunday at 12 noon via Belleek, Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck, Derrylin to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for 3pm celebration of his life. Due to Government regulations regarding Covid-19, the family home and cremation is to private to family and close friends. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so as the cortege proceeds from his home to the crematorium whilst maintaining a 2 metre social distancing; please use face coverings at all times. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 07703210437 or 02868658239.

