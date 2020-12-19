Planning sought for redevelopment of West Cavan Garda Station

Minister for Social Protection and Rural & Community Development and Cavan TD Heather Humphreys has welcomed the announcement from the OPW to apply for planning permission on Bawnboy Garda Station.



She said: “The Covid-19 Pandemic has only served to heighten the value of community policing. It is a comfort for communities when they know of the local Garda presence, which a local garda station facilitates.”



The station in Bawnboy was among six earmarked for reopening by Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin in November 2017, along with Ballinspittle, Co Cork; Donard, Co Wicklow; Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow and Rush, Co Dublin.



Bawnboy had been among 139 stations shut around the country between 2012 and 2013.

The OPW and an Garda Síochána finalised the layout of the new station at the end of November 2020; which includes the previous Married Quarters accommodation to be incorporated and function as part of the station.



The necessary Part 9 planning application will be submitted on Monday, December 21, and the tender documents are being prepared for the procurement of works required to re-open the station.

Watch: Leitrim band release the perfect Christmas 2020 song