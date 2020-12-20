Ireland's Fittest Farmer - could it be moooooo?

Ireland’s Fittest Farmer: the first ever competition of its kind to be held on the island of Ireland is coming to the rural village of Glenfarne in the Leitrim glens, home to the famous Rainbow Ballroom Of Romance.

Ireland’s fittest farmer is designed to promote mental health and fitness within the agricultural sector. It targets both male and female farmers from across the country who are willing to put their strength and endurance to the test by taking part in a number of fitness-based activities all related to farming. This event is entirely aimed at improving the mental health of individuals in an enjoyable way.

The event will be held in the renowned Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne on Saturday May 8th and Sunday May 9th 2021. It requires farmers from all over the country to take part in the challenge to be crowned ‘Ireland’s Fittest Farmer’. The event will be sponsored by Connacht Gold and Aurivo and the winner of the overall competition will receive the prized Aurivo cup.

The competition will consist of six truly unique events that incorporate fitness and farming together as one. Over the course of 2 days, a variety of events will take place such as the tyre pull which will require competitors to pull a tractor tyre of a certain size using their upper body strength and the sheaf toss where competitors will throw a weighted bag of sheaf using a pitchfork over a bar plus many more events.

A total of 150 competitors will be allowed to participate each forming groups that will partake in each event. On Saturday, qualifying heats will take place with the final taking place on Sunday with the highest-ranking competitors from each group. There will be a live compere on the day and there will be live music in the Rainbow Ballroom on both nights. Any competitors who would like to take part are required to fill out an entry form which is available on the website www.therainbowballroom.ie and a fee of €20 will apply to become a competitor. Entries for the competition are now open so the question is ‘Could you be Ireland’s Fittest Farmer?’